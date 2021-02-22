Somalia has accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of violating international law by belittling Somalia's government as "interim" and seeking to sow violence.

A UAE statement on Saturday on recent clashes in the country also violates bilateral fellowship, Osman Dubbe, Somalia’s information minister, told a press conference in the capital Mogadishu on Sunday.

"The UAE statement is inconsistent with international diplomacy, brotherly relations between the two countries, and Arab culture," said Dubbe.

"The United Arab Emirates wants Somalia to be like Yemen and Libya and wants to create in Somalia displacement, violence, and backwardness, and that is something the Somali people are wary of," he added.