WORLD
2 MIN READ
Somalia accuses UAE of fueling unrest
The United Arab Emirates wants to create displacement, violence, and backwardness in Somalia, Osman Dubbe, the country’s information minister, told a news conference in capital Mogadishu.
Somalia accuses UAE of fueling unrest
This December 2, 2009 file photo shows the flag of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) flies as the Burj al Arab luxury hotel is seen in the background on the UAE's National Day in Dubai. / Reuters
By Saim Kurubas
February 22, 2021

Somalia has accused the United Arab Emirates (UAE) of violating international law by belittling Somalia's government as "interim" and seeking to sow violence.

A UAE statement on Saturday on recent clashes in the country also violates bilateral fellowship, Osman Dubbe, Somalia’s information minister, told a press conference in the capital Mogadishu on Sunday.

"The UAE statement is inconsistent with international diplomacy, brotherly relations between the two countries, and Arab culture," said Dubbe.

"The United Arab Emirates wants Somalia to be like Yemen and Libya and wants to create in Somalia displacement, violence, and backwardness, and that is something the Somali people are wary of," he added.

RECOMMENDED

Commenting on recent clashes between Somali government forces and opposition groups, the UAE statement accused Somalia of using excessive force against civilians and called its government an “interim government.”

Separately, Somalia accused opposition presidential candidates led by former President Sharif Sheikh Ahmed of pursuing “illegality” in the guise of peaceful protest.

"Presidential candidates chose to circumnavigate the process in order to pursue a path of illegality and armed insurrection disguised as a peaceful demonstration guaranteed under our constitution," said a Somali Foreign Ministry statement.

It also warned unnamed foreign actors against making “misleading” statements that at times “appear to be supporting insurrection.”

READ MORE:Political turmoil in Somalia leaves power vacuum

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates