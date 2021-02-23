The United Nations is due to elect a Syrian regime representative to a senior seat as rapporteur for the Special Committee on Decolonization, a body tasked with upholding fundamental human rights and bringing an end to the “subjugation, domination and exploitation” of peoples.

The announcement came the same day the UN also published its most recent inquiry on Syria, which underlined that Bashar al Assad’s regime forces and associated militias committed acts against the civilian population that likely constitute war crimes, crimes against humanity, and “other international crimes, including genocide”.

“That the UN announced its intention to elect the Syrian regime to a senior UN post on the same day that an inquiry accused the regime of crimes against humanity is morally repulsive and logically absurd,” said Hillel Neuer, executive director of Geneva-based human rights organization, UN Watch.

“Putting Syria on top UN committees only helps the Assad regime portray itself a UN arbiter of human rights. It’s an insult to Syria’s millions of victims”

The 29-member committee aims to help decolonise and assist 17 Non-Self-Governing Territories, like Guam, French Polynesia, and the British Virgin Islands.

The regime’s systematic abuse of Syrians has been recorded and classified as crimes against humanity as early as 2011, when the regime violently cracked down on peaceful pro-democracy demonstrators, and it quickly spiralled into war.

Since then, the UN, journalists, independent rights watchdogs and NGOs have recorded different types of war crimes and crimes against humanity perpetrated by the Assad regime and its allies, including torture; rape and sexual abuse (including of children); enforced disappearances; deliberate targetting of civilians and children; deliberate targeting of internationally protected zones like hospitals and schools; use of chemical weapons; mass executions; indiscriminate targeting of civilians; collective punishment, including denial of food and water.

“The horrors of the conflict have left no Syrian family untouched,” the UN said in its report.