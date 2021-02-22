A secret clause in a prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Syria could see Tel Aviv purchasing Russia's Sputnik V vaccine for Damascus to the tune of more than $1 million.

The revelations, first published in the London-based news outlet Asharq Al-Awsat, came as Russia negotiated an agreement that saw a 23-year-old Israeli woman who strayed into Syria being exchanged for two shepherds kidnapped by the Israeli army.

The girl, according to reports, was from an orthodox Jewish background but had long since rebelled against her family. In the past, she had attempted to cross into Gaza three times before being apprehended by authorities and arrested. Her latest gambit saw her walking across the heavily militarised border into a nearby Syrian village.

A fluent Arabic speaker, the 23-year-old crossed into Syria more than two weeks ago in an apparent bid to practice her language skills before she was reported to local regime officials in Syria.

Syrian officials then contacted their Russian counterparts, who then contacted Israeli officials, as the two sides have no direct contact.

Following her capture, according to the US news outlet Axios, Israeli soldiers in the occupied Golan Heights were sent to the border with Syria "in search of bargaining chips" when two Syrian shepherds crossed the buffer zone, and Israel captured them.

Israel's move, however, contradicts a Canadian sponsored agreement the country signed in early February called the "Declaration Against Arbitrary Detention in State-to-State Relations", forbidding states from conducting "arbitrary arrests or detention of foreign nationals...to exercise leverage over a foreign government is contrary to international law."