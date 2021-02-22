Delegations from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have met in Kuwait for the first time since an agreement last month to end a rift of more than three years, the UAE state news agency WAM said.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt agreed in January at a summit in Saudi's Al Ula to restore diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Doha, which had been severed in 2017 over accusations that Qatar supported terrorism, a charge it denies.

"The two sides discussed joint mechanisms and procedures for implementing the Al Ula statement. They emphasised the importance of preserving Gulf kinship and developing joint Gulf action in the interest of GCC countries and their citizens, and of achieving stability and prosperity in the region," WAM said.

READ MORE:The winners and the losers of the Qatar blockade

'Restoring ties takes time'