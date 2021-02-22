WORLD
Qatar and UAE delegates meet for first time after ending rift
The two sides met in Kuwait and discussed joint mechanisms and procedures for implementing an agreement reached last month to restore diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Doha, the UAE state news agency said.
In this January 5, 2021 file photo, Kuwait's Emir Nawaf al Ahmad al Sabah attends the Gulf Cooperation Council's (GCC) 41st Summit in Al Ula, Saudi Arabia. / Reuters
By Saim Kurubas
February 22, 2021

Delegations from the United Arab Emirates and Qatar have met in Kuwait for the first time since an agreement last month to end a rift of more than three years, the UAE state news agency WAM said.

Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain and Egypt agreed in January at a summit in Saudi's Al Ula to restore diplomatic, trade and travel ties with Doha, which had been severed in 2017 over accusations that Qatar supported terrorism, a charge it denies.

"The two sides discussed joint mechanisms and procedures for implementing the Al Ula statement. They emphasised the importance of preserving Gulf kinship and developing joint Gulf action in the interest of GCC countries and their citizens, and of achieving stability and prosperity in the region," WAM said.

'Restoring ties takes time'

They thanked Saudi Arabia and Kuwait for their roles in ending the rift.

Since the agreement, air and travel links have resumed between Qatar and the four states. 

Each state is to arrange bilateral talks with Qatar to resolve individual issues.

A UAE official said after the agreement that restoring diplomatic ties would require time as parties work to rebuild trust. 

SOURCE:Reuters
