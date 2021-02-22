Since the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic, the value of a single unit of Bitcoin has skyrocketed from below $10,000 to over $53,000, as eager investors around the world rush to join in on the cryptocurrency market frenzy.

Part of the attraction in adopting Bitcoin as a digital asset is due to it being a finite currency and a hedge against inflation.

To be useful as a currency, an important question needs to be answered: can people use Bitcoin to shop for everyday items?

The answer is yes. Several companies have introduced new and improved payment methods to sell products using the cryptocurrency.

In 2014, American internet retailer Overstock became one of the first big online sellers to accept direct Bitcoin payments. A few years later, others started to follow suit.

PayPal joined the cryptocurrency market last October, allowing customers to buy, sell and hold Bitcoin and other virtual coins using the US digital payments company’s online wallets.

Tesla, which made headlines by investing $1.5 billion in Bitcoin earlier this month, announced it will begin accepting it as a form of payment for its products in the near future.

However, the company also underlined that these cryptocurrency transactions will be “subject to applicable laws and initially on a limited basis.”

Even though many businesses don't accept direct Bitcoin payments, there are other ways to spend it.

A useful tracker is BitcoinWide. It lists companies that accept Bitcoin and regularly updates its database.

Many retail investors buy Bitcoin now through companies like Coinbase and BitPay. They operate as exchanges, processing trades between buyers and sellers.

Here are a few areas in which people can purchase goods or services via Bitcoin.

Online gift cards

Although retail giants like Amazon and BestBuy don't accept it yet, people can purchase goods by using third-party services.