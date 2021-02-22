At least four people have died from the hemorrhagic Ebola virus during a new outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

Officials have also warned that people are resisting measures to contain the highly contagious disease.

Since the epidemic's resurgence this month, "we have already registered six Ebola cases. We have lost four infected people," Eugene Syalita, the provincial health minister in North Kivu province in the DRC's east, said.

Syalita said one person died on Friday and another on Saturday, while the two others died in early February.

Two patients are receiving care at an Ebola treatment centre in Katwa near the major city of Butembo, he added.

Syalita complained that the region's residents were not taking the new outbreak seriously enough.

"Some families categorically refuse to have their homes disinfected or to hold dignified and safe funerals," the doctor said on Sunday.

"People have not yet understood that Ebola has reappeared. Everything is not yet clear for them."

READ MORE: New Ebola case detected in eastern DRC, dozens being disinfected

10th epidemic