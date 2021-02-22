Boeing has called for the grounding of 128 of its 777 jets around the world as US regulators investigate a United Airlines flight whose engine caught fire and fell apart over a suburban American city.

United and Japan's two main airlines confirmed they had already suspended operations of 56 planes fitted with the same engine which fell apart mid-flight over Colorado on Saturday.

The US National Transportation and Safety Board is also investigating the incident, in which no one was hurt.

Boeing said similarly fitted planes should be taken out of service until the Federal Aviation Authority had determined an inspection procedure.

"While the NTSB investigation is ongoing, we recommended suspending operations of the 69 in-service and 59 in-storage 777 aircraft powered by Pratt & Whitney 4000-112 engines," the company said.

Japan grounds planes using Pratt & Whitney engines

Japan Airlines (JAL) and All Nippon Airways (ANA) said they had respectively grounded 13 and 19 planes using PW4000 engines but had avoided flight cancellations by using other aircraft.

The Japanese transport ministry said it had ordered stricter inspections of the engine after a JAL 777 plane flying from Haneda to Naha experienced trouble with "an engine in the same family" in December.

United said it had voluntarily removed 24 Boeing 777 planes from service and expected "only a small number of customers to be inconvenienced."

Japan's transport ministry said on December 4, 2020, a JAL flight from Naha Airport to Tokyo International Airport returned to the airport due to a malfunction in the left engine about 100 kilometres north of Naha Airport.

That plane is the same age as the 26-year-old United Airlines plane involved in Saturday's incident.

United Airlines is the only US operator of the planes, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). The other airlines using them are in Japan and South Korea, the US agency said.

The FAA had earlier ordered extra inspections of some passenger jets.