Protesters have thrown bottles, stones, and rubbish containers at police in Barcelona as clashes continued for a sixth consecutive night following the jailing of a rapper over charges of glorifying terrorism and insulting royalty in his songs.

The nine-month sentence of Pablo Hasel, known for his virulently anti-establishment raps, has prompted debate over freedom of expression in Spain and sparked protests that have at times turned violent.

"You have taught us that being peaceful is useless," read a banner carried by protesters.

Cost of damage

Five people were arrested during Sunday's protests for robbing shops and a police officer was injured, according to a Twitter post by the Mossos d'Esquadra, the Catalan regional police force.

About 1,000 demonstrators gathered in the city, local police said.

Protesters had looted shops on Saturday on Barcelona's most prestigious shopping street, Passeig de Gracia, while also smashing windows in the Palau de la Musica concert hall