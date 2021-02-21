At least two people have been killed in the Somali capital and several others, including civilians, wounded when a bomb blast targeted a vehicle carrying a local government official.

The attack took place near Bal'ad, where a main security checkpoint into Mogadishu is located, Ahmed Dahir, a local police official, said.

In the attack, an improvised explosive device targeted the local government official, Dahir added.

"At least two people including a civilian were killed and several people including a civilian driving a moto rickshaw were wounded in the attack," he said.

Residents who spoke to Anadolu Agency over phone said they heard a huge explosion.

No immediate claim of responsibility