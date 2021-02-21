At least five people have been killed in the severe floods that submerged entire neighbourhoods in Indonesia's capital Jakarta, authorities said, as residents returned to clean their homes and salvage belongings.

A 67-year-old man was found dead after he became trapped in his waterlogged house in the badly hit southern part of the capital on Saturday, Jakarta disaster mitigation agency head Sabdo Kurnianto told AFP.

He added that three boys died after being swept away by the floods, and one girl drowned.

READ MORE:Heavy flooding in Indonesia forces over 1,000 to flee their homes

More rains expected

Indonesia's meteorological agency warned that Greater Jakarta - a region of around 30 million people that is regularly hit by floods in the rainy season - can expect more heavy downpours next week.

"The river overflowed and brought a lot of mud... I have suffered great financial loss," said Ali Fatullah, a fruit seller in the town of Bekasi on the outskirts of Jakarta.