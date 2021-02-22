WORLD
2 MIN READ
Indonesia evacuates thousands of people from flood-hit West Java
More than 28,000 residents in four villages in Bekasi district and 34 villages in Karawang district are affected by the floods, spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency said.
Indonesia evacuates thousands of people from flood-hit West Java
Indonesian women sit on the back of a three-wheeled motorcycle carrying their belongings to high ground at an area flooded after the embankment of Citarum River burst, in Bekasi, Indonesia, Monday, on February 22, 2021. / AP
By Neslihan Birtek
February 22, 2021

Thousands of residents are being evacuated on the outskirts of Indonesia's capital amid flooding after the Citarum River embankment broke, officials have said.

Bekasi district in Indonesia’s West Java province has experienced flooding since Saturday because of heavy rain.

“Some embankments are broken, not only from the river embankment but also from the irrigation embankments,” Public Works and Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said on Monday.

Rescuers from the National Search and Rescue Agency have been deployed.

READ MORE: Massive floods kill several in Indonesia's capital

RECOMMENDED

Dozens of villages affected

Raditya Jati, spokesperson for the National Disaster Mitigation Agency, said that more than 28,000 residents in four villages in Bekasi district and 34 villages in Karawang district are affected by the floods. 

At least 4,184 people are being evacuated.

Thousands of houses in the area are covered with 100 to 250 centimetres of water and are without power.

Seasonal rains and high tides in recent days have caused dozens of landslides and widespread flooding across much of Indonesia, a chain of 17,000 islands where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains close to rivers.

READ MORE:Torrential rains set off deadly landslide in Indonesia

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Putin meets Iran's top security official as Trump steps up pressure on Tehran
UN appeals for urgent aid as severe floods uproot 100,000 in Mozambique
Tesla surges on SpaceX merger buzz as Elon Musk eyes bigger empire
UN chief warns global body faces 'imminent financial collapse' as unpaid dues mount
Spain's Sanchez pushes back against Musk’s criticism of migration policy
Syria's president marks first year in office, vows justice-led development
Russia halts strikes on Ukraine's Kiev at Trump's request
MSF rejects Israeli demand for staff lists to access Gaza, citing safety concerns
Iraq intensifies diplomatic push to defuse escalating US-Iran tensions
Israel to reopen Rafah crossing after two-year shutdown of Gaza–Egypt border
Trump nominates Kevin Warsh as next US Federal Reserve chair
Türkiye opposes military action against Iran, backs peaceful resolution: Fidan
41 militants killed in Pakistan army's twin raids in country's southwest
Myanmar air strikes killed at least 170 civilians during election: UN
Ukraine's Zelenskyy offers to halt energy strikes if Russia reciprocates