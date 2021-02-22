Thousands of residents are being evacuated on the outskirts of Indonesia's capital amid flooding after the Citarum River embankment broke, officials have said.

Bekasi district in Indonesia’s West Java province has experienced flooding since Saturday because of heavy rain.

“Some embankments are broken, not only from the river embankment but also from the irrigation embankments,” Public Works and Housing Minister Basuki Hadimuljono said on Monday.

Rescuers from the National Search and Rescue Agency have been deployed.

