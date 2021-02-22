The daughters of prominent Black activist Malcolm X have called to reopen the investigation into his murder in light of new testimony implicating the New York police and the FBI.

"Any evidence that provides greatest insight into the truth behind that terrible tragedy should be thoroughly investigated," said Ilyasah Shabazz, one of Malcolm X's six daughters, during a press conference on Saturday.

Considered alongside Martin Luther King Jr as one the most influential African Americans in history, Malcolm X was an outspoken Muslim advocate of Black rights, although critics said he preached racism and violence.

He was gunned down during a public speaking appearance in New York in February 1965.

Office's 'review' of the case is 'active and ongoing'

When contacted on Sunday by AFP, a spokesman for the Manhattan district attorney said the office's "review" of the case is "active and ongoing."

During the press conference, a letter written by former New York police officer Raymond Wood, now deceased, was read out, in which he accused the NYPD and FBI of being complicit in the killing.

According to his cousin, Wood, who was Black and worked as an undercover operative, claimed to have approached Malcolm X's entourage on orders from his higher-ups.