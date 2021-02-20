Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has said that Ankara is keen to "strengthen" cooperation with Washington following the inauguration of Joe Biden as the new US president.

"We want to further strengthen our cooperation with the new US administration on a win-win basis in the long term," President Erdogan said in a video message sent to an event on Saturday, which marked the launch of a TV channel by the Turkish American National Steering Committee or TASC.

"Recently, we all went through a process in which Turkish-American friendship was seriously tested."

"We could not see the support and solidarity we expected from our NATO ally, especially in combating the PKK terror group and its extensions," Erdogan said.

Turkey expects a "clear stance from all of our allies, especially after the treacherous terrorist attack in which 13 Turkish people were martyred last week," he added.

Erdogan also said that Turkey and the US share more common interests than their "differences of opinion."

