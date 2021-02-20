Several rockets have hit the Iraqi military air base of Balad north of Baghdad, injuring one Iraqi contractor, according to Iraqi security officials.

No group immediately claimed the attack on Saturday.

It was the second salvo of rockets to hit a base hosting US forces or contractors in less than a week.

The Iraqi military said four rockets hit the base. Iraqi security officials initially said three rockets had hit and told Reuters the contractor had suffered non-lethal injuries.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they are not authorised to speak to the media.

Rocket attack

The attack came hours after Iraqi security forces raided a Daesh hideout in the plains of Tarmiyah, with clashes leaving five militants and two pro-government fighters dead, according to the Iraqi military.

F-16s at the Balad airbase were backing the ongoing Tarmiyah operation against Daesh sleeper cells at the time of the rocket attack, two security sources told AFP.

Balad is around 60 kilometres (40 miles) north of Tarmiyah.

A local army source told AFP that Katyusha-style rockets were fired at Balad.

One of the rockets hit a part of the base hosting employees of Sallyport, the US contractor charged with maintaining the F-16 aircraft purchased from the US in recent years, the security sources said.

"An Iraqi contractor sustained moderate injuries," one of the sources said.

Another rocket hit a runway, without disrupting the take-off and landing of aircraft, while a third hit nearby woodlands, the source said.

Coalition drawdown

Iraqi army units at Balad responded to the rockets by firing artillery at a position 12 kilometres east of the airbase where they believed the attack originated, the source added.

It is rare for Iraqi security forces to respond so quickly to such an incident.

Dozens of rocket attacks and roadside bombs targeted Western military and diplomatic installations last year.

US and Iraqi officials have blamed the attacks on armed factions with close ties to Iran — not Daesh.

Iraqi authorities have struggled to hold the perpetrators of rocket attacks to account, as some of the groups accused are integrated into the state security forces and wield significant influence.

The rocket attacks continued even as the US-led coalition drew down its forces and consolidated bases.