A Moscow court has convicted top Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny of defamation, just hours after another court upheld an order for him to serve more than two years in prison in another case.

Judge Vera Akimova said Navalny was guilty of defaming a World War II veteran who was among a group of Russians Navalny called "traitors" for appearing in a pro-Kremlin video.

Navalny was fined around $11,000 (850,000 roubles) and prosecutors want his 2014 sentence turned into real jail time because the alleged defamation took place while he was serving the suspended term.

Before the judge began reading the verdict Navalny made jokes and spoke to reporters from inside his glass box.

"Why are you so sad?" he said, adding he was trying to make ice cream in jail and had already made pickled cucumbers.

READ MORE: Kremlin critic Navalny back in Moscow court on defamation charges

Sentence upheld

Earlier Saturday another court upheld a ruling to jail 44-year-old Navalny, sealing his first lengthy prison sentence after a decade of legal battles with Russian authorities.