US President Joe Biden has approved a major disaster declaration for Texas, which has suffered widespread power blackouts and water shortages during a deadly deep freeze, the Federal Emergency Management Agency said.

Millions of residents in the United States' biggest oil and gas producer have dealt with power outages, and nearly half of Texas' residents on Friday had to endure disrupted water service. Nearly two dozen deaths have been attributed to the storm and a frigid snap.

The action on Saturday makes federal funding available to individuals across the state, including assistance for temporary housing and home repairs and low-cost loans.

Record-setting cold weather has cut water and grid energy supplies. Electricity and water services were resuming, but many homes and some hospitals still did not have either on Friday.

Half the state's population was under a "must-boil" order to ensure water is safe.

Hospitals overwhelmed

"We're overwhelmed, way more than we've been with Covid," said Kathuria, who works in several Austin-area emergency rooms. "This system failure has completely rocked us in our ERs, and in our own homes."

Many hospital staffers have stayed in the medical facilities all week - knowing there was no heat or water at home. At least hospitals have generators for basic electricity. Some had water hauled in to fill tanks or hired water tankers. Others had running but not portable water.

Doctors in Austin, Houston and the Dallas area called the lack of water their biggest problem. Dialysis machines do not work without water, surgery equipment cannot be sterilized, and hands cannot be washed.