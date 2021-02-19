When Rafay Khan, 30, woke up at 6am on Monday he felt an uncomfortable chill in his apartment in Dallas, Texas. At first he thought something was wrong with the thermostat. But he soon realised the problem was much worse.

A brutal weather system of snow storms knocked off the power infrastructure in much of Texas, leaving four million Americans stuck in their homes without electricity and heating for days.

Khan, like many others, lives in a building that relies on electricity for not just powering appliances but also keeping the place warm and for running basic essentials like the stove.

“The next 24 hours into Tuesday morning were very tough. I couldn’t go out because roads were all closed. Fortunately, I had a few snacks to survive on,” he told TRT World.

“I was literally wearing every piece of clothing that I own to keep myself warm.”

Authorities in Texas, particularly the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (Ercot), which oversees much of the power system, are facing a public backlash as questions are being raised as to why officials hadn’t prepared in advance despite several warnings of extreme weather.

The sub-freezing conditions have not just led to blackouts but created a water shortage with people waiting hours in lines to fill up cans.

The electricity breakdown has outraged Texans especially as their state accounts for more than 40 percent of US oil output and a large part of the natural gas requirement.

What went wrong?

Energy infrastructure in Texas failed at multiple levels.

To start with, Ercot wasn’t able to foresee that demand for electricity will shoot through the roof as people will switch on heaters to keep themselves warm.

Electricity demand was expected to be 67 gigawatts. Instead it hit 69 gigawatts at the peak usage as the impact of the snowstorm intensified on Sunday. Strained by a higher demand, power plants started to go offline.