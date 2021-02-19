The PKK terrorists are cornered and its so-called administrators are in panic following Turkey’s latest anti-terror offensive in northern Iraq, according to the Turkish defence minister.

“It is among the intelligence we got with the operation [Claw-Eagle 2] there is serious panic and deep concern among the so-called administrators of the PKK terror group, and the group’s movement capability has been largely limited,” Hulusi Akar told a flag ceremony of the Commodore of the 2nd Corvette Flotilla in the western Izmir province on Friday.

Akar said the four-day operation in the Gara region was launched after detecting the terror group’s shelters, positions, hideouts, and ammunition depots and that the terrorists were plotting an attack, as well as with an aim to confirm the obtained intelligence.

The operation was carried out by respecting Iraq’s territorial integrity and in coordination with allied countries, Akar noted.

'Nowhere to escape'

He said the Turkish army instilled a heavy blow to the terrorists by entering their safe haven in the region.

“The so-called administrators of the terror group understood very well that the PKK terror group is left with nowhere to escape. Their caves in these places collapsed on their heads,” he said.

Stressing that the terrorists will not be able to feel safe anywhere from now on, Akar added that the operation was carried out with due care to avoid harming civilians and properties.