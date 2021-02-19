Saudi Arabia's food and drug administration has approved the Covid vaccine made by AstraZeneca, state TV reported.

The SFDA gave clearance for the administration of the jab based on data provided by the manufacturers, but will test the vaccine once they receive the shipments, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Health Ministry spokesman Dr. Mohammed Al-Abdulaali said: “We have exceeded half-a-million doses of the coronavirus vaccine, and the plan to expand continues to accelerate.”

He added that the National Committee for Infectious Diseases has approved one dose for those who have previously been infected with the virus six months on from their recovery.

The dose, he said, is considered a booster for the natural immunity that they have formed, and the health status in Tawakkalna app will be “immune-recovered.”

He also stressed that vaccines are a strong weapon to combat the pandemic, and that all vaccines given in the Kingdom are safe and effective.

