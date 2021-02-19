As Covid-19 was silently spreading around the world in the early days of the pandemic, so too did questions about where it came from.

Rife with unfounded speculation, conspiracy theorists shared their views. It was a biological weapon they alleged. It escaped from a top secret military lab, others offered. This continues today, with profound consequences for public health.

But once shared, conspiracy theories quickly took on a life of their own. For their believers, surely the fact that so many believed in their specific theory meant it was the truth?

Superspreader conspiracies fought for the spotlight and a chance to command the narrative. Some governments even utilised them, realising the value they offered in shifting responsibility from themselves to a mysterious, unfounded party shrouded in secrecy and ill intent.

But why did conspiracy theories burn through the population faster than Covid-19 itself? An international poll conducted by YouGov reveals a significant number of people don’t believe in the vaccine’s effectiveness. In France, 48 percent, and nearly half of US respondents effectively came across as anti-vaxxers.

For public health officials, that’s a catastrophe in the making, ensuring that vaccines can’t accomplish the task of creating enough herd immunity to stall the virus. Instead, it promises a longer pandemic, more suffering and death.

Road to hell

What made it all possible? Innocently enough, a natural curiosity about the virus created an environment ripe for the rise of Covid-19 conspiracy theories. Then came the lack of knowledge, and not necessarily due to a failure of authority. Early on into the pandemic, making definitive statements without data and hard results simply wasn’t possible.

So conspiracies beat the authorities to the punch lines. In weeks, unknown figures were suddenly touted as ‘experts’. Anonymous users on social media claimed high-level security clearances.

Governments didn’t sit idly by either, pushing narratives that aligned with their motives.

In a sweeping investigation, the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab carried out a nine-month inquiry to untangle the web of people and institutions behind the most viral conspiracies about Covid-19. All made disastrous claims, with unverifiable facts or no evidence at all. In their own way, they propagated a different kind of pandemic at a time when the world was ill equipped to handle it.

Patient Zero

The coronavirus pandemic quickly exposed old political fault lines. It wasn’t long before stories of the virus became weaponised for political ends. China fanned the flames, allegedly without malice, by downplaying the outbreak in Wuhan, China during December 2019.

Once the severity of the epidemic had set in, conspiracies quickly took root that were more hidden. Claims emerged that the virus was actually a bioweapon released on the public, drowning out other rational voices urging immediate action to contain the pending global health crisis.

DFRLab, in cooperation with the Associated Press, studied the information landscape during the first six months of the outbreak, detailing how harmless conspiracy theories would go on to impact geopolitics at the highest levels.

The bioweapon conspiracy was particularly popular in the United States. In a seamless transition, the conspiracy was such a topic of conversation that it entered the mainstream. From anonymous advocates on social media, their ideas quickly became talking points for US President Donald Trump, pundits and celebrities.

While some of it was rooted in a legitimate concern that the virus could have been released by accident from a lab, there is still no evidence found to back that claim.