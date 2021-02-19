Gunfire has been reported in Mogadishu as the opposition tried to march against delayed elections in the Somali capital where roads have been sealed off and heavy security deployed over the planned protest.

Somalia missed a deadline to hold an election by February 8, when President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed, better known by his nickname Farmajo, was due to step down, creating a constitutional crisis.

Farmajo and leaders of the country's federal states have been unable to resolve squabbles over how the vote is to be conducted, after hopes of hosting Somalia's first one-person, one-vote ballot since 1969 were abandoned over security and political problems.

A coalition of opposition candidates has said they no longer recognise Farmajo as president and had vowed mass protests until he steps down, to begin on Friday.

A small group of protesters attempted to march down the main airport road when the shooting started.

'Heavy explosion'

It was unclear who opened fire first, but one witness Yusuf Mohamed reported a "heavy exchange of gunfire" between security forces and armed guards protecting opposition supporters.

"There can be casualties but we are taking cover now I don't know exactly what happened," he told AFP.

Meanwhile, witnesses and police confirmed an explosive projectile had hit an area hosting shops and restaurants just inside the airport gates, however it was unclear what it was.

"Something hit a restaurant inside the airport, it burned, I cannot say what it was but it caused a heavy explosion and fire that devastated the whole restaurant," said witness Liban Ali.

After the incident the opposition leaders addressed a press conference, charging the shooting incident was an assassination attempt and that rockets had been fired.

"Myself, several other candidates, legislators and other protesting civilians survived a direct attempt to get rid of us," said former prime minister Hassan Ali Khaire.

"If there was anyone with doubt about the dictatorship political ideology of Farmajo, they can get inspiration from what happened last night and this morning."

Another opposition leader, Abdiharman Abdishakur, said, "The rockets they fired at us passed and struck the airport where it caused destruction."

By early afternoon gunfire had subsided in the capital.

'Armed militiamen'