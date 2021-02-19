And so it finally came. After a torturous 28 days, the telephone call from Joe Biden to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was made, putting to rest speculation that despite being a great friend of Israel, Biden had a problem with its incumbent PM.

In reality, the chat was nothing more than a courtesy call just for diplomatic etiquette so the Israeli press could stop creating a story where there isn’t one – the real concern being that the US media starts to pick up on the delay and questions are asked about Biden’s ability to formulate a new foreign policy strategy.

This picks up from the Abraham Accords, but refines a blueprint left by Trump which serves the purposes of Biden’s objectives in the region: reign in Saudi Arabia, clip the wings of UAE, Turkey and Egypt, end wars in Yemen and Libya, and open dialogue with Iran about getting back to the so-called “Iran Deal” which curtailed Tehran’s nuclear arms production.

However, Biden is on a collision course with Bibi, who will be seen very much by his team as Trump’s ally and friend. In recent weeks the airstrikes that Israel is carrying out in Syria against Iran and Hezbollah is an indication that Netanyahu will play hardball if he doesn’t get what he wants.

And in many ways, the litmus test on how ‘hands on’ Biden wants to be, will be whether he begins to trickle feed more US troops back into Syria under a stealth manoeuvre, as well as how far he goes on supporting the "brave Kurds", as he calls them.

Recent reports of 13 Turkish citizens in Iraq being kidnapped and murdered by PKK terrorists hasn’t helped tensions between Ankara and Washington, as Turkey begins to emerge as a sidelined partner by Biden in the brazen attempt to make sense of the mess that Trump has left behind.

Playing tough on Turkey will be music to the ears of Netanyahu for the moment, but longer term goals of trying to bring Iran to the negotiating table to temper its threat will be hard for Bibi to swallow and so his leverage over Biden will be the increased airstrikes within Syria.

How will Biden’s team be taken seriously after all that Iran has lost under Trump, when Washington’s biggest ally in the region is carrying out such a campaign against its troops and allies in Syria?

Perhaps more poignantly, does that mean that one of the first conditions on Iran’s side will be that the strikes are stopped? Biden would be very wise to preempt this by suggesting in back channel talks with Tehran that they pull out of Syria anyway, thus removing this point as a way of giving Israel the upper hand.

It’s complicated. And made even harder by Iran’s stand now which is to crank up the stakes by playing hard to get.

Iran deal redux