A young woman who was shot in the head by police during a protest last week against the military’s takeover of power in Myanmar has died Friday.

Mya Thwate Thwate Khaing was shot during a demonstration in the capital Naypyitaw on February 9.

She had been on life support at a hospital with what doctors had said was no chance of recovery.

Video of the shooting showed her sheltering from water cannons and suddenly dropping to the ground after a bullet penetrated a motorcycle helmet she had been wearing.

The woman is the first confirmed death among the protesters who have faced off with security forces after a junta took power February 1, detained Myanmar's elected leaders and prevented Parliament from convening.

Her brother, Ye Htut Aung, who spoke to The Associated Press from a mortuary, said she died on Friday.