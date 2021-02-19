TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkey hires law firm to fight for its place in F-35 programme
Turkey had procured the S-400 missile defence systems from Russia after talks with the US on its American Patriot defence systems had broken down when the Obama administration refused to sell the Patriots to Turkey.
Turkey hires law firm to fight for its place in F-35 programme
An F-35B fighter jet lands at Luke Air Force Base in Goodyear, Arizona on December 10, 2013. / AP Archive
February 19, 2021

Turkey has signed up with international law firm Arnold & Porter to help protect its legal rights in continuing with the US-run F-35 aircraft programme.

Turkey was suspended from the programme last year after it took possession of the Russian-made S-400 anti-aircraft surface-to-air missile system, which the US fears could be used to gain sensitive information from F-35 technology.

Turkey, since 2002, had been an official partner of the F-35 programme after the country agreed to purchase 100 F-35 aircrafts from US firm Lockheed Martin.

READ MORE:Turkey ready to address F-35 issue with US

RECOMMENDED

'Unilateral and illegal'

In an earlier statement, Turkey's Defence Industry chairman Ismail Demir considered Turkey's removal from the F-35 programme to be "unilateral and illegal" and said that Turkey will initiate every action to protects its legal right to be included in the programme.

After Turkey's removal from the programme, the fighter jets were not delivered and also not refunded. 

Turkey had procured the S-400 missile defence systems from Russia after talks with the US on its American Patriot defence systems had broken down when the Obama administration refused to sell the Patriots to Turkey.

READ MORE: Turkey open to US Patriot defence system in addition to Russian S-400

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview