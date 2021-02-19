Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune has announced the dissolution of the lower house of parliament and called early legislative elections.

Addressing the nation on state television on Thursday, Tebboune announced a government reshuffle in the next 24-48 hours and ordered the release of 60 detainees of a protest movement that forced his predecessor, Abdelaziz Bouteflika, from power in 2019.

"I decided to dissolve the assembly and call elections to build a new institution," he said, without giving a date for the elections.

The current lawmakers of the lower house had been elected for five years in May 2017, with Bouteflika's allies having an overwhelming majority.

Tebboune said the dissolution decision was part of reforms after amendments to the constitution in November last year aimed at giving parliament more powers.

Mass protests of 2019

Algerians have been awaiting the implementation of economic and political reforms Tebboune promised after succeeding Bouteflika, who stepped down in 2019 following mass protests after two decades in power.

The North African OPEC member country has been under financial pressure due to a sharp fall in energy earnings, forcing the government to cut spending and delay some planned investment projects.

Elected in December 2019, Tebboune has vowed to take steps aimed at diversifying the economy away from oil and gas, which account for 60 percent of the state budget and 94 percent of total export revenue.

Tebboune returned home earlier this month from Germany where he underwent surgery on his foot for complications after a coronavirus infection.