Unprecedented in 72 years of its history, Israel is set to hold its fourth round of early elections in two years, an indicator of growing political instability. Israel is "a villa in the jungle" or "an oasis fortress in the desert", once described Ehud Barak. Today, it scarcely resembles his words.

The ongoing turbulence is deeply rooted in a number of reasons unique to Israel. For one, during parliamentary elections held every four years, voting takes place for lists, and not individuals.

This is on top of deep social divides touching on charged issues such as forced military conscription and exemptions granted to orthodox jews, and Israeli foreign policy. Orthodox Jews refuse to serve in the military, which in turn causes resentment among less conservative Israelis who feel like other citizens are given a free pass.

Disenfranchisement is also on the rise among former Israeli soldiers, with a notable rise in veteran rights groups in the past decade protesting the lack of health care, support and consideration granted to former veterans after their service.

With fragmented views on a number of pressing concerns, Israeli has not enjoyed a clear majority government since the early years of the Netanyahu regime.

Why so many elections?

It’s been a non-stop political rollercoaster seeing ruling coalition governments, with the first early elections taking place in April 2019, followed by September 2019, March 2020 and now scheduled for March 2021.

The political crises seem to be exacerbated by a long-stretching corruption scandal against Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netahnyahu where he is accused of bribery, fraud and breach of public trust.

The corruption revelations caused a fallout within the Likud coalition, giving rise to splinter factions that were previously appeased by Netanyahu, including the Israeli Resilience Party led by former Netanyahu ally Benny Gantz. Israel is also seeing a more visible and outspoken far right, with parties such as The Jewish Home, Jewish Power, and Religious Zionist that adopt expressedly anti-Arab platforms.

While these far right groups do not ordinarily win much of the vote, they nonetheless take away votes normally held by the Likud party, contributing to more instability.

Who are the contenders?

On February 4, registration of electoral lists were closed, with over 39 lists submitted by different parties, a record number of competing parties in the history of Israeli elections.

Many of these are led by former establishment figures, such as Benny Gantz at the head of the Blue and White coalition between centrist and liberals as well as the ‘There is a Future’ party led by centrist Yair Lapid claiming to represent Israel’s disenfranchised secular middle class.