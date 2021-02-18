The Guatemalan civil war ended in 1996, but its repercussions over the country’s indigenous population, which has suffered more than other ethnic and political groups, continues.

In late 2019, a Jerusalem-based human rights defender, Itay Mack, demanded an inquiry from Israel’s chief prosecutor over the state’s role in the civil war, which killed more than 200,000 people over decades.

But since then, the Israeli prosecutor’s investigation slowed as the country’s defence ministry stalled the disclosure of sensitive documents. This may prove the country’s illicit connections with right-wing Guatemalan generals.

“A citizen who makes a request to a public authority, even if he received a preliminary reply to his request, doesn't need to wait for months on end before receiving an update regarding the status of the handling of the request, certainly when the public authority is aware of the prolonged delay in handling it and the importance of the issues arising from it,” said David Rosen, the ombudsman for the State’s prosecutor office in response to the defence ministry’s delay tactics.

The Israeli military’s scorched earth campaign against the Palestinians inspired the Guatemalan right-wing military to replicate the tactic against the country’s rebellious indigenous Maya population through a brutal process of their "Palestinianisation" with its forced “integrated nationalism”, according to experts.

Enabling a coup and also genocide

In the early 1980s, the Guatemalan military under General Jose Efrain Rios Montt, who came to power via a military coup in 1982, backed by former US President Ronald Reagan, conducted a village massacre in Dos Erres, killing everyone except four.

In 1999, a UN-sanctioned Truth Investigation Committee found that “All ballistic evidence recovered (from the village scene) corresponded to bullet fragments from firearms and pods of Galil rifles, made in Israel”.

Montt was also thankful to the Israel military for its training of Guatemalan soldiers for the success of his military coup, which was central to the conduct of the genocide against the Maya population. Experts have pointed out that “at least 300 Israeli advisers'' were in Guatemala during the coup.