The BJP’s ‘anti-national’ discourse has had a devastating effect on the country’s religious minorities. The latest attempt by Hindu nationalists to brand India’s protesting farmer movement as part of a Sikh separatist movement is the latest page in the BJP playbook that has only made life miserable for minorities in Modi’s India.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s playbook for crushing dissent and maintaining a grip on political power is not only well established but also as dangerous as it is deceitful, and one can trace a through line in the rhetorical devices his government has deployed to divert attention away from its scandals and failures.

When the chips are down, Modi and the party he leads – the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) – mobilises Hindu majoritarian sentiment and blames “anti-national” and external forces to divert attention from their misdeeds, missteps and miscalculations.

The data shows this discourse is having a devastating effect on the country’s religious minorities.

When farmers in Punjab and Haryana began verbalising their opposition to laws that would effectively pave the way for the corporate takeover of the agriculture sector, leaving their farms and communities destroyed, the Modi government gambled that their protests and pleas would largely be ignored by the big metropolitan-centric news media. It would turn out to be an error of profound misjudgement.

Farmers began protesting en masse throughout Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states, before converging into one protest at different border points on the way to New Delhi, demanding the repeal of three laws enacted by the government to regulate and control farming activities.

Faced with hundreds of thousands of protesting farmers and a growing national and international news media storm, the Modi government set up a series of roadblocks with heavily armed security forces to prevent them from reaching the capital.

When footage of security forces beating and shooting unarmed and impoverished farmers beamed into the living rooms of hundreds of millions of homes throughout the country, the Modi government suddenly had a political crisis on its hands, but instead of promising to address farmer concerns, it turned to stirring Hindu nationalist sentiments by blaming “anti-national” and foreign forces.

The ‘anti-national’ playbook

First, BJP leaders tried smearing the protesters as part of a Sikh separatist plot hatched by Khalistanis and Sikh expatriates. While such a movement existed more than three decades ago, it no longer enjoys popular support among Sikhs in India today.

“Branding protesting farmers as Khalistani supporters, the regime has already revived the Hindu vs Sikh division of the 1980s. There have been already many hate comments on social media platforms against Sikhs by the regime supporters,” Ashok Swain, a professor of Peace and Conflict Research, told me.

“Unlike Muslims, Sikhs are better organised and there will be retaliation to these provocations. So, the hate crimes in India, which were mostly directed against Muslims, Christians, and Dalits in the last 7 years, is now going to target Sikhs as well.”

Muslims have also featured at the centre of BJP and right-wing media generated conspiracies, with some claiming that “jihadists” and Pakistani “terrorists” have embedded themselves among the protesters to sow chaos and havoc.