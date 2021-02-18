Mechanical puppies, laughter therapy, talking about art, and (virtually) meeting neighbours are a few of the pandemic-friendly measures that could help tackle feelings of loneliness and isolation during Covid-19, according to research from Cambridge University.

A team of researchers from the School of Medicine examined some of the existing literature on interventions against loneliness and social isolation to identify methods of combating loneliness that were in line with social distancing measures.

“Lockdown and social distancing measures have meant that many people have little or no contact with others, which can lead to loneliness and isolation,” said Christopher Williams, who headed the study.

Some of the additional approaches touched on in the study include: educational programmes on friendship and social integration, indoor gardening, regular video conferences with family, mindfulness practices, and reminiscence therapy.

One of the reviewed studies found that both robotic and live dogs led to similar reductions in loneliness compared to no intervention. Weekly sessions with an interactive robotic seal or that responds to contact or other stimuli was found to be effective in nursing homes or other care facilities.

“Many of these activities, such as mindfulness, meditation and talking therapies, could be delivered at a large scale in online groups, potentially at low cost,” said Dr Adam Townson from School of Clinical Medicine at Cambridge.

The loneliness pandemic