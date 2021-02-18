Until the mid-1960s, the currency in circulation in the tiny states, which now constitute the United Arab Emirates, was the Gulf rupee. It was printed in India.

This fact illustrates how the UAE, and particularly Dubai, have historically relied on international trade and used the concept of global connectivity to shape their economy, says Martin Tronquit, Managing Partner of Infomineo, a research consultancy.

Before the oil boom transformed the desert into an oasis of glitzy skyscrapers, luxury hotels and a police that patrols the streets in Lamborghinis, Dubai was essentially a trading hub.

“Dubai was built around a port. They have a heritage of being open to businesses and offering incentives,” Tronquit tells TRT World.

Since then, the emirate has become a preferred destination for tourists, wealthy Asian businessmen looking for a second home and multinational corporations that have their regional headquarters there.

Around 47 top Fortune 200 companies have regional offices in Dubai, making it the most favored city in the Middle East among corporate bosses, according to a Infomineo survey.

But Saudi Arabia, which wants to diversify its economy away from oil, wants to challenge Dubai’s status as a home for blue chip firms — even if it requires a bit of arm twisting.

On February 15, Riyadh issued an ultimatum to foreign firms, saying that if they want lucrative government contracts then they better relocate regional offices to the kingdom by the beginning of 2024.

“I think Saudi Arabia is attempting to further the diversification of its economy, but this decision is also reflective of how that does include an increasingly competitive angle between Gulf Arab states,” says Ryan Bohl, a Middle East expert at the risk consultancy Stratfor.

“There can be only so many Dubai success stories per region.”

Exact details are yet to be released and Saudi Arabia has stressed that this rule does not apply to companies that want to do business with the private sector. But Riyadh is planning to offer corporate tax holidays and other incentives to woo the firms.

The Saudi statement has unnerved business leaders and executives in neighboring UAE. The Saudi government plays an outsized role in the economy, accounting for most of the spending.

In coming years, Riyadh plans to pump tens of billions of dollars into infrastructure projects as part of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s Vision 2030 programme.

Global financial institutions will also be vying to do business with Saudi Arabia’s $400 billion sovereign wealth fund, the Public Investment Fund.

“This is certainly an aggressive move,” said David Butter, a political analyst who focuses on the Middle East.

“But what happens if a company sets up a regional office in Saudi Arabia with just a few employees to please the authorities while keeping most of its staff in Dubai?”

What comes with a regional HQ?

Saudi Arabia, the region’s largest economy, has embarked on an ambitious reform agenda under the watch of bin Salman, the kingdom’s de facto ruler, also known as MBS.

Last month, 24 foreign firms including Pepsi, oil services provider Schlumberger and Bechtel, an American project management company, announced they’d be moving their offices to Saudi Arabia.

MBS has vigorously promoted a campaign dubbed ‘Programme HQ’ to convince blue chip companies to relocate to Riyadh.