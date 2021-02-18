China must pay a price for its human rights abuses, US President Joe Biden warned, responding to queries at a televised event on the Asian nation's handling of Muslim minorities in its far western region of Xinjiang.

Chinese President Xi Jinping has drawn global criticism for holding the minority Uighurs in internment camps and other human rights abuses.

"Well, there will be repercussions for China and he knows that," Biden said of Xi, when pressed on the issue on Wednesday at the Milwaukee, Wisconsin town hall event televised on broadcaster CNN.

"The US will reassert its global role in speaking up for human rights", Biden said, adding that he would work with the international community to get China to protect them.

Biden said he had explained to Xi during a recent phone call that, “No American president can stand as president if he does not reflect the values of the United States.”

'Trying very hard'

"China is trying very hard to become a world leader and to get that moniker and be able to do that they have to gain the confidence of other countries," Biden said on his first official outing away from Washington since taking office as president in January.

"As long as they are engaged in activity that is contrary to basic human rights, it is going to be hard for them to do that," he added.

Phone call

In a two hour phone call with Xi earlier this month, Biden emphasised the US priority of preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region, where the US and China are major strategic rivals.