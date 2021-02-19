Last month, as America embraced the Biden-Harris administration, Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, Faisal bin Farhan al Saud, hailed a breakthrough deal which ended the three-and-a-half-year Gulf siege against Qatar.

The quartet comprising Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Bahrain and Egypt had abruptly severed ties with Qatar and launched a political and economic blockade on June 5, 2017, accusing the tiny gas rich nation of terrorism and close links to Iran. Flights, diplomatic ties and economic trade between Qatar and the quartet were suspended.

Three and a half years later, the Al Ula declaration, brokered by the former Trump administration, Oman and Kuwait, and signed by Qatar during the 41st Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Saudi Arabia, put an end to the rift.

The exact contents of the declaration are unknown. But signatories to the deal have agreed not to “infringe on the sovereignty, threaten the security or target the social fabric” of the other participating states.

Meanwhile, the siege propelled Qatar to seek and forge alternative economic, travel and trade partnerships outside the GCC bloc, primarily with Turkey and Iran. Saudi’s Almarai products sold in Qatar supermarkets were replaced with Turkish and Iranian supplies. Qatar re-routed planes via Iran, and Qatar Airways was paying at least $100 million for use of their airspace. Instead of severing ties, Qatar deepened its ties with Iran.

Since last year, Qatar has become increasingly vocal about mediating peace talks between the US and Iran. Back in July 2019, when the Qatari emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al Thani met former US President Donald Trump in Washington DC, this was not the case.

Trump announced in May 2018 that the US would withdraw from the Obama-approved nuclear program, Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA). Since then, relations between the US and Iran have soured.

The two countries came close to conflict in 2019 after blasts hit four oil tankers in the Gulf of Oman. The West blamed Iran, allegations they denied. More sanctions were imposed against Iran, and the US designated the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) as a terrorist organisation. Iran responded by designating the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) as a terrorist organisation.

The Qatar foreign ministry did not respond to TRT World's questions about Qatar’s political ambitions as a mediator.

Speaking with TRT World, Ali Fathollah-Nejad, author of ‘Iran in an Emerging New World Order,’ explains that Doha may hope to fill in the void Oman has left. The demise of Oman’s leader Sultan Qaboos last year and the absence of former Foreign Minister Yusuf bin Alawi - key figures in facilitating the Oman ‘backchannel’ which eventually paved the way for the Iran nuclear deal - has prompted Doha to increase its geopolitical influence.

Fathollah-Nejad said Doha could be an ideal mediator as it has good relations with both Iran and the US. Qatar’s Al Udeid Air Base is the largest American military outpost in the Middle East; with Tehran, Qatar shares the world’s largest natural gas field, the South Pars/North Dome.

Also, Qatar Foreign Ministry spokesperson Ibrahim Al Hashimi said that Saudi Arabia and the UAE both welcomed the agreement between the US and the Taliban which was facilitated by Qatar, implying there is no hesitation if Doha wants to lead the Iran-US diplomatic efforts.

Bahrain, a spanner in the works

Even though diplomatic relations between the quartet are restored and the blockade lifted, Samer Shehata, Associate Professor of Middle East studies at Oklahoma University, tells TRT World there is tremendous mistrust between these countries.

The mistrust Shehata is referring to surfaced yet again when Bahrain’s foreign minister in a tweet accused Qatar of not doing much to solve its problems with Manama, two weeks after signing the Al Ula agreement. Bahrain’s foreign ministry did not detail the exact problems. A source in the Qatar foreign ministry, who wishes to remain anonymous, responded by saying this seems like Bahrain’s efforts to ruin the reconciliation.