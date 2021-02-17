Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed al-Maktoum has resurfaced in a smuggled video after a failed escape attempt in 2018. The princess is the daughter of billionaire United Arab Emirates and Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, 71.

Princess Latifa’s escape took 7 years to plan, involving the help of a Finnish dance trainer and a former French spy, falling apart in less than a week. After boarding a yacht meant to take her away from the UAE, a commando raid caught the yacht, where she was allegedly bound and tranquilised and forced to return to Dubai.

Shortly after, her family shared a picture of the Princess seated next to Mary Robinson, former Irish president and former UN human rights commissioner.

In a leaked video, the Princess claimed she was asked to join the lunch by Princess Haya, one of Sheikh Al Maktoum’s wives, without knowing who Robinson was. She also revealed that her family’s statement that she was undergoing treatment was also a lie.

At the time, Robinson said she thought the Princess was dealing with mental troubles, but later stated that she felt tricked when pictures of the private meeting were shared.

Nearly a year later, Princess Haya, who had hosted the lunch, fled to the United Kingdom with her children and filed for divorce. The Princess claimed that Sheikha Latifa was not the only one attempting to flee, with at least one other sister who was punished severely for making the attempt.

In self-shot videos shared with the BBC, Princess Latifa claims that she is a “hostage” and fears for her life.

Broken ribs

Why do so many Emirati female royals try to flee, and what drives them to it? According to one royal, it’s a combination of domestic abuse and forced marriage.

Princess Latifa’s attempt was followed by Princess Haya’s successful escape to London. But they’re hardly alone.

Lebanese-born Princess Randa Al-Banna, ex-wife of Dubai’s first ruler, reveals the harrowing details of her divorce, her only child’s suffering throughout her life.

"Sheikh Muhammad is not an easy man, he isn’t like that, he is very stubborn. I made my decision, and now I cannot see Manal (daughter) now. I do not know how she looks. I chose to leave, so this is my punishment, not to see her," says Princess Al-Banna, speaking to the Sunday Times.

She tried to reach out to her daughter multiple times.

“I tried to enter the UAE secretly in 2005 as part of a Saudi princess’s entourage to attend Manal’s wedding, but days before my travel date, a man with a baseball bat attacked me, leaving me with a long wound requiring 27 stitches, and breaking four of my ribs. When I woke up, Sheikh Muhammad was there to express his sympathy and offer his willingness to pay for my medical expenses,” she relates.