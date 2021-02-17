Italy's antitrust regulator has announced a new fine of $8.45 million (7.0 million euros) against Facebook for misleading conduct on data protection.

According to the authority, known as AGCM, the US social media giant fails to properly inform users about how it collects and uses their data for commercial purposes.

AGCM had already fined Facebook 5.0 million euros in 2018, charging it with unfair trading practices, and ordered it to take corrective action.

"The current investigation has proved that ... (the company has) not published the amended statement and has not stopped the established unfair practice," the regulator said in its statement.

Given the economic value of the data for Facebook, it said users should be put in a position to decide whether it should be used.

