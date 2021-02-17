Libyans have marked the 10th anniversary of their 2011 uprising that led to the overthrow and eventual killing of longtime ruler Muammar Gaddafi.

The day comes as Libyans have their eyes on a recently appointed government tasked with leading the country through elections late this year.

Celebrations began late on Tuesday in the capital, Tripoli, where people gathered in the city's main square amid tight security. The city's main streets and squares have been cleaned and decorated with banners and photos marking the anniversary.

Festivities also rang out in other cities in the south, where fireworks in the city of Sabha apparently killed a child and injured some 15 people, medical and city officials said. The Sabha municipality later called for an investigation into the cause of Tuesday’s night's explosion during celebrations in the Mansheya neighbourhood.

Streets have been decked out with lights and banners, while fresh coats of paint have spruced up Tripoli's old city.

In the capital's Martyrs' Square, officials watched as a memorial flame was lit.

Despite coronavirus restrictions, crowds waved flags, sang and took photographs as vendors sold ballons in the national colours red, green and black.

Hassan Wanis, head of the general authority for culture in Tripoli, said celebrations and commemorative events were planned in the three regions of old Libya: Tripolitania in the west, Cyrenaica in the east, and Fezzan in the southwest.

“All people (across the country) are ready to celebrate specially this time in order to unify the country,” he said.

READ MORE:Libya’s new unity government is a start. But a long road lies ahead.

'Mad' to celebrate

Celebrations were lower-key in eastern Libya, the longtime fiefdom of an administration dominated by warlord Khalifa Haftar.

It was the defeat of a drive on Tripoli by Haftar's militia in June last year that led to the progress in UN-backed talks on a settlement.

Authorities in the east have declared Wednesday a national holiday but they stopped short of announcing a programme of celebrations.

Heavy snowfall was recorded in the region's Jebel Akhdar mountains, adding a chill to the commemorations.

Even in the region's main city Benghazi, where the revolution began 10 years ago, no official events were planned.

"Going out to celebrate ... would be mad because the revolution has been a catastrophe that has wrecked years of stability," said Khamis al Sahati, an eastern-based activist.

READ MORE:Will Biden change counter-revolutionary states’ conduct in Libya?