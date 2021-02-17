The United States has announced talks with Australia, India, and Japan, with President Joe Biden renewing the alliance of the so-called "Quad" in defiance of warnings from China.

The State Department said on Wednesday that Secretary of State Antony Blinken will speak virtually with the foreign ministers of the three nations, with the Covid-19 pandemic and climate change on the agenda.

"These discussions [on Thursday] with the Quad foreign ministers are critical to advancing our shared goals of a free and open Indo-Pacific and rising to the defining challenges of our times," State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters.

Launched in 2007, the Quad was an idea of Japan's then prime minister Shinzo Abe, a hawk who was eager to find partners to balance a rising China.

While Australia and India had initially been cautious about antagonising China, the Quad format has expanded in recent years as both nations' ties deteriorate with Beijing.

The Quad nations in November held four-way naval exercises in the Bay of Bengal and the Arabian Sea, with Australia participating for the first time in more than a decade, weeks after their foreign ministers including Blinken's predecessor Mike Pompeo met in Tokyo.