Priya Singh wakes up early in the morning to help her mother with some chores and then leaves to attend classes at a makeshift school set up at the Singhu border, situated on a highway that links New Delhi and the northern state of Haryana.

However, she has to pass a swarm of police personnel before reaching her destination. Priya and her classmates reside in slums and they say that they have been repeatedly asked by the policemen not to go to the protest site, the ground zero of India’s agitating farmers, as it is filled with “terrorists”.

“We told them they might be terrorists for you but not for us. Let us go,” says Priya.

Many children like Priya have been unable to continue with their studies since the onset of the pandemic. Unable to afford smartphones, they had no option but to abandon their education.

After spotting them roaming around the protest site, a group of farmers decided to create a temporary learning space for the children. Initially, it started with only ten to fifteen, but now it has increased to more than 170 kids.

“We saw a small kid eating out of a dustbin one day and it was heart wrenching. So, we held a small discussion and the idea of a makeshift school came into being. Some of these children have never been to school and we want to help them in whichever way possible,” says Sukhwindar Singh, a volunteer who makes sure everything is running properly.

Farmers have been protesting against the three new agricultural laws on the Delhi border since November 28th. They believe these laws will benefit influential retailers and corporations while ruining their livelihoods. They have been camping at the Delhi border and are determined to stay put until the laws are revoked. Multiple rounds of talks with the government has brought no solution to the problem.

Kamalpreet Kaur had just travelled from Canada, where she works as a chartered accountant, with a desire to witness the ongoing protests. After coming to know about the makeshift school, which is set up in a tent, she immediately enrolled herself as one of the volunteers. The school operates from 11am to 2pm everyday.

“The children participate in all the activities with great enthusiasm. It is amazing how quickly they pick up whatever is being taught to them. They are eager to learn new things and I am glad I am able to contribute to this grand movement,” says Kamalpreet.

After travelling for a few miles to the protest site at the Singhu border, you can spot a large tent amidst all the tractors. A big banner which reads “Sanjhi Sath” (loosely translated to “our meeting place”) flutters in the air.