The US has urged Yemen’s Houthi rebels to halt their attack on the central province of Marib, warning against exacerbating the humanitarian crisis in the Arab world's poorest country.

"The move on Marib is not a new development. It's something that the Houthis have been eyeing intermittently over the last couple of years. But it's clear that they're making a push," said US Special Envoy to Yemen Tim Lenderking.

"I think our hope is that a combined effort, bringing in certain partners at certain times, backed with a strong, very strong American position, will will essentially shake up the architecture and put us in a much better place to push for that negotiated settlement, which I think we all agree is the only way forward."

Lenderking's comments come shortly after the State Department's revocation of the Houthis' status as a terrorist group took effect.

The move by President Joe Biden’s administration was welcomed by the UN and aid groups who feared former president Donald Trump’s actions would impede aid deliveries to the country.

Yemen’s war started in 2014 when the Iran-backed Houthis seized the capital, Sanaa, and much of the country’s north.

A Saudi-led, US-backed coalition intervened months later to dislodge the rebels and restore the internationally recognised government.

The conflict has killed some 130,000 people and spawned the world’s worst humanitarian disaster.