German sportswear maker Adidas AG plans to sell or spin-off its underperforming Reebok brand, 15 years after it bought the US fitness label to help compete with arch-rival Nike Inc.

Adidas said on Tuesday it had decided to begin a formal process aimed at divesting Reebok as part of a five-year strategy it plans to present on March 10, when the company will also publish 2020 results. It will report Reebok as a discontinued operation from the first quarter of 2021.

A banking source said the business could be worth around $1.2 billion.

"Reebok and Adidas will be able to significantly better realize their growth potential independently of each other," Chief Executive Kasper Rorsted said in a statement.

The company bought Boston-based Reebok for $3.8 billion in 2006, but its sluggish performance led to repeated calls from investors to dispose of the brand.

In the meantime, Adidas managed to eat into Nike's dominance in the United States with its core brand, helped by partnership with celebrities like Kanye West, Beyonce and Pharrell Williams.