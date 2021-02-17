Turkey’s soldiers are the only ones preventing the possible slaughter of millions of Syrians at the hands of regime leader Bashar al Assad’s forces, The New York Times has said.

“As an end to the decade-long Syrian civil war still confounds the world, Turkey has become the only international force on the ground protecting some five million displaced and vulnerable civilians," said an article titled "In Turkey’s Safe Zone in Syria, Security and Misery Go Hand in Hand."

The article, written by Carlotta Gall, the Istanbul bureau chief for The New York Times who covers Turkey for the newspaper, said "Turkey was widely criticised when it sent forces into Syria."

"But today, the Syrians they protect are glad the Turks are there, despite their hardship," said Gall.

She said it is Turkish troops "that stand between them and potential slaughter at the hands of regime leader Bashar al Assad’s forces and those of his Russian allies."

The report cited a once wealthy landowner from Damascus as saying that he wanted to stay in Turkey as long as Assad rules the war-torn country.

"We won’t go back to our villages until Turkey gives us protection. Without the Turks, we cannot survive," he said.

“Here, at least I can stay alive,” a former opposition fighter-turned porter, who had taken refuge from the Syrian regime in the country's north, said. “There, I would be dead. There, I would be thinking all the time, ‘Will they arrest me?’”