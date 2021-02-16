WORLD
3 MIN READ
Number of Rohingya moved to remote Bangladesh island tops 10,000
Bangladesh government wants to move more than 100,000 Rohingya people from makeshift camps in its southeastern border, where around a million of the Muslim minority live in dire conditions after fleeing a military crackdown in Myanmar in 2017.
Number of Rohingya moved to remote Bangladesh island tops 10,000
In this December 29, 2020 file photo, Bangladesh Navy personnel help a disabled Rohingya refugee child to get off from a navy vessel as they arrive at the Bhasan Char island in Noakhali district, Bangladesh. / Reuters
By Saim Kurubas
February 16, 2021

Another 3,000 Rohingya refugees have been relocated by Bangladesh to a remote silt island in the Bay of Bengal, according to officials, bringing the total number taken to the new settlement to more than 10,000.

Dhaka wants to relocate 100,000 Rohingya from squalid border camps in southeastern Bangladesh, where nearly a million of the Muslim minority have lived in crowded conditions since fleeing a 2017 military offensive in neighbouring Myanmar.

About 2,000 more refugees were moved to Bhashan Char on Monday and another 1,000 on Tuesday, Anwarul Kabir, a senior officer with the Bangladesh navy said.

Their arrival comes after around 7,000 men, women and children were taken in December and January to the 53-sq-km island, which is a three-hour boat journey from the southeastern port of Chittagong.

READ MORE:Bangladesh relocates more Rohingya refugees to remote island amid criticism

'Not voluntarily'

Bangladesh's Deputy Refugee Commissioner Mohammad Shamsud Douza said the Rohingya had moved to the island "spontaneously and willingly."

RECOMMENDED

"They are taking their dogs, bunnies and goats to the island with them," Douza said.

But rights activists say not all the refugees have left voluntarily and critics have said the island is prone to flooding and is in the path of deadly cyclones.

There has been fighting in recent months between rival Rohingya drug gangs in southeastern Bangladesh's refugee camps, the world's largest, with several people killed and several others reported injured.

Officials said they were hoping to move more refugees to the island ahead of the April-May cyclone season and the June-September monsoon, when the sea is rough.

The United Nations says it has not been involved in the relocations.

READ MORE:Largest group of Rohingya yet transferred to isolated Bangladesh island

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Iraq starts investigations into Daesh detainees moved from Syria
Japan retrieves deep-sea rare earth sediment in bid to cut reliance on China
Transport workers walk off job across Germany, disrupting buses and trams nationwide
Ukrainian drone strike kills two in Russia
China executes four gang leaders linked to Myanmar scam networks
Nepal arrests tourism executives in alleged fake mountain rescue fraud
By Staff Reporter
Interpol hunts Indonesia’s ‘gasoline godfather’ in $17B graft case
Measles sparks lockdown at Texas ICE detention centre
South Korean defence giant eyes broader Nordic security partnership following Norway rocket deal
Bad Bunny shouts 'ICE out' to cheers at Grammys
Two US federal agents identified in Minneapolis shooting: report
Nigerian troops kill key Boko Haram commander, ten other terrorists
Trump draws curtains on Kennedy Center arts complex for two years
Former UK envoy to US resigns from Labour Party over Epstein links
Ex-Israeli PM Ehud Barak sought Epstein’s help for Trump interview