US President Joe Biden’s administration has approved a nearly $200 million arms sale to Egypt while vowing to press human rights issues after an American activist reported harassment of his family.

The Biden administration, which has vowed to end support for Saudi Arabia's offensive operations in Yemen's devastating war and is reviewing a major jet sale to the United Arab Emirates, said it approved the sale of 168 tactical missiles to Egypt.

READ MORE: Do Sisi's policies endanger Egyptians abroad?

Weapons for 'favourite dictator'

The $197 million sale of the Raytheon-made Rolling Airframe Missiles was requested by the Egyptian navy to improve defense in coastal areas and around the Red Sea, the State Department said.

The State Department said in a statement that it approved the sale, subject to congressional review, as Egypt "continues to be an important strategic partner in the Middle East".

Biden has vowed a tougher stance on human rights after his predecessor Donald Trump courted Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al Sisi, whom he reportedly called "my favourite dictator" in part for his cooperation with Israel.

READ MORE: Could Biden deprive Trump’s ‘favourite dictator’ of his carte blanche?

US citizen in Egypt prison

A lawyer for Mohamed Soltan, a US citizen who has filed a lawsuit alleging torture in Egyptian custody, said that plain-clothes officers raided the homes of six family members Sunday, detaining two cousins.