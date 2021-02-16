Bitcoin has soared above $50,000 for the first time as an increasing number of corporate heavyweights back the world's most popular virtual currency.

At around 1235 GMT, Bitcoin hit an all-time high of $50,547.70, marking a 4.4-percent gain since Monday.

Bitcoin, once the preserve of internet geeks and hobbyists, has since exploded in popularity and has now rocketed by almost 75 percent in value so far this year.

"The crypto king has crossed the 50K price level for the first time as institutions are all over it," said AvaTrade analyst Naeem Aslam.

"There is a lot of FOMO (fear of missing out) among traders as the price is going through the roof and we have limited supply."

It later pulled back to stand at $49,080.30 at about 1345 GMT.

"The rally has still a lot of power left and the move is going to continue towards the actual target of $100,000," Aslam told AFP.

"Of course, there will be some bumps but investors should consider them as an opportunity to bag some bargains."

A meteoric rise

Bitcoin has been on a meteoric rise since March, when it stood at $5,000, spurred by online payments giant PayPal saying it would allow account holders to use cryptocurrency.

The unit blasted its way past $45,000 last week after Elon Musk's electric carmaker Tesla invested $1.5 billion in the virtual unit.

In a further boost, Tesla also unveiled plans to accept the cryptocurrency from customers buying its vehicles.

Wall Street player BNY Mellon then jumped aboard the Bitcoin bandwagon, announcing plans to accept digital currencies.