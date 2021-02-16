On February 10, the Turkish Armed Forces began Operation Claw Eagle-2 against PKK positions in the mountainous Gara region in Northern Iraq, close to the Syrian border.

The operation, now concluded, was primarily aimed at rescuing 13 Turkish citizens who were held captive in a cave by the PKK. The PKK is responsible for more than 40,000 civilian and security personnel deaths in Turkey during an almost four-decade-long campaign of terror.

Rescuing captives and eliminating PKK

The terrorists killed the hostages in the cave, as Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar revealed, through close-range gunshots to the head during an intense clash between Turkish soldiers and the PKK. Three soldiers were also killed in clashes.

But the operation was also “extremely special and critical” for Turkey, for its strategic military position.

Minister Akar says it was successful as the area was largely cleared from the PKK. During the operation, fifty-one PKK terrorist were neutralised, including four senior members where military planes and unmanned aerial vehicles were used as support on the ground. Turkey sees the operations as an act of self-defence to secure its border from PKK expansion and attacks within Turkey.

This is not the first critical operation that Turkey has conducted in Iraq’s north. In the past, Turkey targeted PKK positions in Sinjar, Qandil, Karacak, Zap, Avasin-Basyan and Hakurk areas. The PKK often hide in caves in the mountains, using them as a launching pad for cross-border attacks in Turkey.

Gara is a strategic gate to Sinjar

According to Turkey’s Interior Ministry, 70 percent of PKK attacks targeting Turkey came from northern Iraq back in 2019, and Ankara sees the elimination of PKK in the Gara region pivotal in stopping cross-border attacks.

Akar says Gara has been one of Turkey’s focal points, and Ankara has been monitoring the region for the past five months.

Akar said during a briefing on Tuesday, Turkish forces called terrorists to surrender before entering the cave where hostages were held, but they responded with fire.

A mountainous region close to the Syrian border, the Gara region, is key to accessing Sinja—the region where the PKK has a strong influence and connects to other areas controlled by the group.