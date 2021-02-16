In September 2015, Russian President Vladimir Putin militarily intervened in the Syrian conflict in order to shore up the embattled regime of President Bashar al Assad. Since then, Moscow has had to adapt to a complex web of challenges in order to cement its role in Syria and lay the groundwork for a return on its costly investment.

Among these challenges are a hostile and dynamic regional context marked with competing interests, a subversive ally in Tehran, and a regime in Damascus that refuses to cooperate with Russian imperatives while freely accepting the Kremlin’s financial, political, and military support.

However, as the start of the year sees greater strain in their alliance, it is worth asking if 2021 will be the moment of the truth for the regime and Russia. If so, what options does Moscow have in Damascus?

Moscow’s choices

Essentially, Russia has four options in Syria.

First, Putin can allow the regime to proceed with its farcical elections. This follows a half-century tradition of theatrical elections for which the Assads – first Hafez, followed by his son, Bashar – would stage referendums on their presidency in which they ran unopposed.

Over time, the practice itself became a laughing stock to Syrians, including many loyalists. In 2014, in Assad’s last election, he introduced a poorly choreographed charade of obscure – hand-picked – presidential ‘candidates.’

Yet, 2021’s re-enacting of this facade, scheduled to take place in June, may prove to be a costly endeavour to both parties and may even shake their alliance.

The conservatively estimated $400 billion required for Syria’ reconstruction will not pour into the country from EU and Gulf states without a political settlement. This happens at a time when the Russians are neither willing nor able to shore up the collapsing Syrian economy, devastated by chronic corruption, a decade of an apocalyptic civil war, and of course, US sanctions.

Poverty is estimated at 90 percent, meaning that most Syrians, including those residing in regime-held areas, are on the brink of starvation.

As the regime is unable to address rising discontent from populations living within areas under its control, including from within its own loyalist Alawite base, bitter and bolder complaints are virally surfacing across social media. Though they have generally been directed against corrupt government officials and warlords, criticism has recently extended to Assad’s inner circle.

In January, a string of arrests by the secret police, or mukhabarat, targeted social media activist Younes Sulayman, for implicating Assad’s political and media advisor, Buthyna Sha’ban, in corruption schemes. TV anchor Hala al Jarf and government auditor Feryal Jahjah were also arrested for similar “offences.” In order to curtail growing critiques and avoid the potential for further instability, economic reprieve is desperately needed.

The second option is to apply minimal pressure to induce the regime into implementing cosmetic changes, packaged as ‘reforms,’ with the hope of obtaining some constitutional changes. Some analysts, such as Ayman Abdel Nour, have suggested that Assad may even install a figurehead as president while maintaining the reins of power.

Yet, this option is highly problematic. It is unclear how Moscow may go about reforming an intransigent regime built on systemic corruption, penetrated by war profiteers and Iranian militias, and reinforced by interests directly linked to Assad’s immediate and extended family.

This includes his brother, Maher, who commands the army’s elite 4th Division and benefits from a range of illicit activities. Moreover, this scenario, similar to the first, forges a reality in which Moscow will still have to deal with Iran’s disruptive network of proxies while alienating both the Syrian opposition and the international community, which have been calling for the implementation of a negotiated settlement to the conflict as per UN Security Council Resolution 2254.