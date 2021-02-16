New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has accused Australia of shirking its responsibility for a dual national who was arrested in Turkey over suspected links with the Daesh terror group.

In an unusually blunt message to her counterpart Scott Morrison, Ardern said Canberra was "wrong" to expect New Zealand to accept the woman, who she said had strong ties to Australia.

'Australian resident'

"Any fair-minded person would consider this person an Australian and that is my view too," Ardern said in a statement.

"We believe Australia has abdicated its responsibilities."

The 26-year-old woman was reportedly arrested with her two children this week by Turkish authorities near the Syrian border and identified as a member of Daesh.

Ardern said the woman had been a dual Australian-New Zealand citizen until authorities in Canberra cancelled her passport, making her Wellington's responsibility.

"It is wrong that New Zealand should shoulder the responsibility for a situation involving a woman who has not lived in New Zealand since she was six," she said.

"(The woman) has resided in Australia since that time, has her family in Australia and left for Syria from Australia on her Australian passport."

'Welfare of the children'