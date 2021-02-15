In the midst of a global pandemic, the small Balkan nation of Kosovo found itself at the end of a Trump-led coup, which saw a fragile coalition being toppled from power in March 2020, a month after it had formed a government.

With Trump out of power, the people of Kosovo went to the polls again this weekend with the party toppled by the Trump administration set to regain a majority in parliament.

Led by Albin Kurti, the centre-left Levizja Vetevendosje (LVV) — Kosovo’s Self-determination party — has garnered almost 48 percent the votes with 99 percent of the ballots counted.

A source close to the LVV party described it to TRT World as “nothing short of a peaceful political revolution through the ballot box.”

It’s easy to see why.

Firstly the commanding victory by LVV at the polls far surpasses its previous election victory held more than a year ago where it garnered just over 26 percent of the vote (the party has done better at each consecutive election since it was founded in 2005.)

Kosovo’s voters have also sent a stinging rebuke to attempts by foreign powers attempting to interfere in the country’s electoral process.

Secondly, and just as importantly, the country which has Europe’s youngest population is tired of the corrupt establishment parties that have ruled the country over the last 20 years.

A vote for LVV wasn’t just a rebuke to the coup almost one year ago, it was also a vote for the future in a country where youth unemployment is running at more than 50 percent.

“LVV’s landslide victory is the biggest since the country’s liberation in 1999,” said the source close to LVV, surpassing even the country’s founder, Ibrahim Rugova, who achieved just over 45 percent of the vote in the early 2000s.

“This will lead to a complete realignment in Kosovo's political scene,” added the source with a stark warning for the country’s two establishment parties who are trailing in second and third position on 17 percent and 13 percent, reform or “be relegated to the wilderness for a long time.”

Elections were only called after the country’s constitutional court ruled that the party that took over after LVV was illegal because one of the members of parliament that voted had a criminal record, depriving it of a working majority.

Old tricks, but there is a new game in town

Establishment parties and their allies, who have steered the country over the last 20 years, attempted to stop the diaspora from voting, a naked attempt at voter suppression.