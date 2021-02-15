On the morning of 13 February 1960, France tested its first nuclear bomb called “Gerboise Bleue” (Blue Jerboa) in the Tanezrouft area, a portion of the Sahara that straddles Algeria and Mali, some 30 miles south of Reggane.

Gerboise Bleue had a blast capacity of 70 kilotons, or more than four times the strength of Little Boy, the US nuke which was dropped on Hiroshima at the end of World War II.

At that time, the French authorities claimed that the tests were taking place in uninhabited and deserted areas. However, it was later revealed that thousands of people were living at the sites where France was testing its nukes.

Algerians living in those regions were not warned properly after Paris’s mishandled nuclear bomb-testing campaign around the town of Reggane in 1960, which vitrified vast tracts of desert with heat and plutonium, leaving a legacy of uncontained radiation that is still crippling inhabitants.

According to France’s Ministry of Defence, the number of Algerians affected by testing was 27,000 but as per the figures provided by an Algerian nuclear physics professor, Abdul Kadhim al Aboudi, the number of people living there was up to 60,000.

Within two years, from 1960 to 1962, France tested four bombs above ground in Tanezrouft. The tests took place even after Algeria’s independence from France in 1962, which was achieved after an eight-year revolutionary war that left hundreds of thousands dead. Despite this, the French still maintained a military presence in the region, and tested 13 nuclear bombs in an underground facility beneath the Hoggar mountains, 643 km southeast of Reggane.

From 1960 to 1967, Paris carried out 17 atmospheric and underground nuclear tests in the Reggane and Hoggar regions. Nine of these were conducted after Algeria’s independence.

According to experts, nearly 42,000 Algerians were killed and “thousands irradiated” in those particular tests conducted by France between 1960 and 1967.

Modest estimates suggest that since 1960, at least 150,000 people have lived in, near or travelled through areas where France tested its atomic arms.

The damage done in Algeria began to come to light in the mid-1990s. A citizens’ organisation detected physiological harm often occurring among residents living near the test site as well as in nomads travelling across the Sahara.

Several reports also revealed that the radioactive plutonium used is responsible for high levels of skin cancer in southern Algeria, among many other illnesses.

The Evian Agreement

In 1962, the Algerian War for Independence came to an end, at least, on paper. The paper, simply entitled “Declarations Drawn up in Common Agreement,” was signed in a town on the French side of Lake Geneva better known for its bottled water than its role in diplomatic history: Evian-les-Bains.

Known as the Evian Accords, the settlement called for an immediate ceasefire and established the parameters for Algerian independence.

However, in accordance with a clause in the agreement, France was permitted to continue its testing programme until 1967. The Algerian government under Chadli Bendjedid’s presidency secretly granted the French permission to continue carrying out its tests at the B2-Namous site in Reggane until 1986.