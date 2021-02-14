The pro-union Socialist Party has appeared set to claim a narrow win in regional elections in Catalonia, but the bloc of parties supporting secession by Spain’s northeastern corner has been widening their control of the regional parliament.

With 95 percent of the votes counted, the three main parties pledging to carve out an independent Catalan state were likely to increase their number of seats in the regional parliament to 74. In 2017, those same parties won 70 seats of the 135-seat chamber, just two above the majority.

The Socialist party led by former health minister Salvador Illa was poised to take 33 seats with over 625,000 votes.

The pro-secession Republican Left of Catalonia was also set to claim 33 seats, but with 530,000 votes.

The parliament also was poised to become more fragmented, and more radical.

The far-right Vox party entered the Catalan legislature for the first time with 11 seats, confirming its surge across Spain in recent years. Its success came at the expense of the conservative Popular Party, which was left with three seats after a campaign in which it softened its formerly hard-line stance against Catalan secessionists.

On the other side of the spectrum, the far-left, pro-secession CUP party improved to nine seats from the four it won in 2017.

The pro-secession forces will need the unpredictable CUP to form a government with a majority.

READ MORE:Catalonia: How far will violence go?

Paradigm shift

The results for the first shifted the power within the pro-secession bloc to the leftist Republic Left of Catalonia party, which edged out the center-right Together for Catalonia, which was set to win 32 seats.

The Republic Left of Catalonia, led by the jailed Oriol Junqueras, can dispute the leadership of the bloc with Together for Catalonia, the party of former Catalan chief Carles Puigdemont, who fled to Belgium following the ineffective October 2017 breakaway bid.