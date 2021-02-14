Dozens have been killed in overnight clashes in Yemen as Iran-backed Houthi rebels intensified attacks to seize the government's last northern stronghold, according to officials.

Earlier this month, the Houthis resumed an offensive to seize oil-rich Marib, some 120 kilometres (75 miles) east of the capital Sanaa.

The city's loss would be disastrous for Yemen's beleaguered leadership.

Two government military officials said at least 16 pro-government forces were killed and 21 wounded in the past 24 hours, adding that "dozens were killed" among Houthi ranks.

The Houthis have cut off supply lines to a district about 50 kilometres south of the city, with "the goal to lay siege to Marib", one of the sources said.

READ MORE:Flare up in Yemen conflict leaves dozens dead

Ramped up attacks

Yemen has been embroiled in a bloody power struggle since 2014 between its government, supported by Saudi Arabia, and Houthi rebels, who control the capital Sanaa and most of the north.

The rebels have also escalated attacks against Saudi Arabia, drawing condemnation from the international community.

The kingdom said it had foiled a Houthi drone attack on the southern airport of Abha on Saturday, just days after a rebel drone strike on the airport left a civilian aircraft ablaze.

READ MORE:Saudi Arabia says Yemen rebel drone intercepted after Abha airport attack

The upsurge in violence comes shortly after the United States decided to remove the rebels from its list of terrorist groups, in order to ensure humanitarian work in Yemen is unimpeded, and to pave the way to restart peace talks.

Key city